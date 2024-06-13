A new art exhibition known as Viewpoints on display at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center showcases a range of works from local artists.

The exhibit, which runs through July 11, features the works of Jennifer Blalack, Marylin Host and Diana Earl, who provide a variety of two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces, says a press release. Works include acrylics, ceramics, encaustics, fabric, paper, natural materials and more.

Blalack and Host have previously co-exhibited at the Silicon Valley Open Studios, Morgan Hill Open Studios and Sixth Street Studio in Gilroy.

The Viewpoints exhibit is open 8am-5pm weekdays, and 1pm-5pm on weekends through July 11. The Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center is located at 17000 Monterey Road.