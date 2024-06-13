Local educators and students hosted a ribbon-cutting on June 3 to celebrate the public’s first view of the newly built Student Union Building at Britton Middle School, located at 80 West Central Ave. in Morgan Hill.

The project was funded by Morgan Hill Unified School District’s Measure G, which local voters passed in June 2012 to repair, upgrade or build facilities at the district’s schools.

“The Morgan Hill community voted for educational spaces that meet 21st century standards for academics, health and safety,” MHUSD Superintendent Dr. Carmen Garcia said. “I am proud to be standing here today at Britton Middle School with children who are excited about this new, bright, and modern campus building that will accommodate gatherings, learning, and activities for decades to come.”

After Measure G was approved in 2012 for $198,250,000 in bonds, stakeholders developed a Facilities Master Plan that prioritized modernizing school facilities, safety and code upgrades, technology and cost savings, according to district staff.

The Student Union Building was constructed by Flint Construction and designed by LPA Architects. It contains a new cafeteria, library, offices, classrooms, study garden, sport courts, conference rooms and a space for community gatherings and school assemblies.

“This Student Union Building is part of a wider, decade-long effort to make our schools more conducive to modern learning and to provide our students with access to the tools needed for future jobs,” said MHUSD Board of Trustees President Adam Escoto. “I congratulate all those who had a hand in shaping our school campuses for the better, including Morgan Hill voters, district staff, school principals, parents, architects, construction workers and the community members who sat on the Measure G Citizens Oversight Committee.”