A Covid-19 vaccination clinic will take place in April at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, located at 17000 Monterey Road.

Vaccinations will be administered to residents who meet the CDC’s vaccine eligibility guidelines, by appointment only, April 5-8 and April 10, according to the City of Morgan Hill. First-dose Pfizer vaccines will be provided at no cost. Appointments for second doses will be scheduled for the week of April 26 when the first dose is administered.

As of April 1, eligibility for Covid-19 vaccines will expand to all residents of California between the ages of 50-64. Also eligible are frontline workers in almost all sectors, as well as residents 18 and older who suffer from chronic health conditions.

Safeway/Albertsons is partnering with the city to conduct the clinic.

To make an appointment for the April vaccine clinic in Morgan Hill, visit mhealthsystem.com/SWYMorganHillCovid.

To determine your eligibility, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/VaccineAllocationGuidelines.aspx.