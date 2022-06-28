good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 29, 2022
A firefighter approaches a fire that consumed a number of outbuildings near Dougherty and Live Oak avenues June 21. Photo: Isaac Arias
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Update: Three families displaced by Dougherty fire

Two fires north of town damaged outbuildings, vegetation

By: Michael Moore
Two fires in Morgan Hill in the past week burned numerous structures—including two homes—and displaced three families and torched a couple acres of vegetation, according to authorities.

About 9pm June 21, CalFire, Santa Clara County and San Jose Fire personnel responded to a structure fire in the area of Dougherty and Live Oak avenues. The blaze destroyed two mobile home residences that were shared by three families, according to CalFire Battalion Chief Carlos Alcantar. 

Between six and 10 smaller outbuildings on the property were also destroyed, Alcantar said. These were made of wood and metal, and filled with tools, restored cars and other items. 

“There was nothing left from any of the buildings,” Alcantar said. 

Crews were able to save another mobile home that is occupied by one family, according to authorities. Also saved were the main house on the property, and some additional cars that the owner was in the process of restoring. 

The fire was contained and extinguished by 6am June 22, according to CalFire. 

The cause of the fire was undetermined as of June 28, according to authorities. 

Then about 3pm June 24, firefighters from CalFire and the Morgan Hill Fire Department responded to a vegetation blaze in the area of Hale and Live Oak avenues. The fire burned about two acres before it was extinguished, according to CalFire.

Crews quickly contained the fire shortly after it was reported. The fire was fully extinguished by early in the morning June 25, according to CalFire.

Firefighters respond to a grass fire in the area of Hale and Live Oak avenues June 24. Photo: Isaac Arias
Michael Moore

