November 9, 2022
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsPoliticsSchools

Unofficial results: Morgan Hill elects new mayor, school board members

Voters approve local measures on Monterey Road lane configuration, distribution centers

By: Michael Moore
83
0

Early, unofficial results in local races on the Nov. 8 election ballot show Morgan Hill has elected a new mayor, as Mark Turner leads the three-candidate field with almost all of the votes counted, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office. 

In other local races, City Council District B incumbent Yvonne Martinez Beltran leads challenger Bryan Sutherland, while another incumbent—John McKay—appears headed toward a defeat to former Councilmember Marilyn Librers in District D. 

In the races for four seats on the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Trustees, only one incumbent—John Horner—leads in the vote count as of 10:45pm, according to the unofficial results posted on the registrar’s website. 

And two City of Morgan Hill measures are well on their way to victory, as Measure A (prohibiting buildings with characteristics of distribution centers) has garnered 71% of the vote, according to the registrar’s site. Measure B (require voter approval for future Monterey Road lane reduction) has tallied a 76% “Yes” vote so far. 

Unofficial results of all City of Morgan Hill and MHUSD races, posted on the county registrar’s site at https://tinyurl.com/trb52u6w as of 10:45pm, include: 

Morgan Hill Mayor (100% reporting)

Larry Carr 25%

Rich Constantine (incumbent) 32%

Mark Turner 43% (3,644 votes)

Morgan Hill City Council, District B

Bryan Sutherland 39% 

Yvonne Martinez Beltran (incumbent) 61% (1,172 votes)

Morgan Hill City Council, District D

John McKay (incumbent) 45%

Marilyn Librers 55% (1,308 votes)

Morgan Hill Measure A (100% reporting)

Yes 71% (6,011 votes)

No 29%

Morgan Hill Measure B 

Yes 76% (6,447 votes)

No 24%

MHUSD Trustee Area 1 (82% reporting)

Nancy Altman-Palm 51% (1,132 votes)

Wendy Sullivan (incumbent) 49%

MHUSD Trustee Area 2 (72.73% reporting)

James Dill 35%

John Horner (incumbent) 65% (1,368 votes)

MHUSD Trustee Area 3 (77.78% reporting)

Dennis Delisle 29%

Armando Benavides 28%

Terri Eves Knudsen 43% (677 votes)

MHUSD Trustee Area 4 (100% reporting)

Carol Gittens (incumbent) 46%

Pamela Gardiner 54% (942 votes)

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Support Local Journalism
