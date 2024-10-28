Two people—one a Hollister resident and one from Gilroy—died in a collision on Highway 25 near the border between Santa Clara and San Benito counties, according to authorities.

About 12:33am Oct. 28, California Highway Patrol’s Monterey office received a report of a crash on State Route 25 south of Bloomfield Avenue, according to the CHP. Officers from the CHP Hollister-Gilroy officer responded and found two vehicles blocking the roadway, with both drivers unresponsive.

The initial investigation found a 24-year-old male, of Gilroy, was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra at an unknown speed south on Highway 25 just south of Bloomfield Avenue, police said. A 35-year-old Hollister woman was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger northbound on Highway 25, also at an unknown speed.

For an undetermined reason, the Nissan swerved from a direct course of travel to the left, crossing double yellow lines into the northbound lane, the CHP said. This resulted in the front of the Nissan colliding with the front of the Dodge, causing fatal injuries to both drivers.

No other occupants were in either vehicle. Authorities have not released the names of the drivers.

Highway 25 was closed in both directions for about five hours while authorities investigated the scene, police said.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy office at 408.427.0700.