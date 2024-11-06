Mark Turner is on his way to reelection to his second term as mayor of Morgan Hill, with early Nov. 5 election results showing him leading Yvonne Martinez Beltran by more than 2,300 votes.

Results posted just after 8:45pm by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office show Turner has received 6,658 of the votes counted in Morgan Hill so far. Martinez Beltran, who is two years into her second term representing District B on the city council, has 4,327 or about 39% of the votes counted, according to the registrar’s site.

Votes counted so far reflect vote-by-mail ballots and drop off ballots received by election officials before election day, according to the registrar’s office. Local election officials say a “tremendous surge” in voters casting their ballots on Nov. 5—both in person and by mail, according to Acting Registrar of Voters Matt Moreles.

In the race to represent city council Districts A and C on the Nov. 5 ballot, Miriam Vega and Soraida Iwanaga hold the lead, respectively. In District A, Vega has almost 55% of the votes counted, or 1,321 votes. Her challenger, local business owner David Dindak, has about 45% or 1,098 of the votes counted.

In District C, Iwanaga has nearly 55% of the vote, or 1,205 ballots; while challenger Michael Orosco has 987 votes, according to the registrar’s office.