Cura Contemporary art center will celebrate its grand opening in the new Edes Building in downtown Morgan Hill Nov. 16.

The building, itself an architectural landmark that boasts a unique modern design, features two floors of art exhibition space with works by more than 40 artists, according to Cura Contemporary. Also featured is a solo show by printmaker Laura Crehuet Berman.

Also at the Nov. 16 grand opening, which is scheduled to run from 11am-5pm, will be a T-shirt printing workshop for kids, screen printing on tote bags and live artist demonstrations throughout the space.

The Edes Building is located at 17395 Monterey Road, near the corner of West Second Street. Taking inspiration from the local landscape, the Edes Building is designed by KTGY Architecture to be a work of art itself. Using mass timber and incorporating sculptural elements within the architecture, the contemporary building’s layout will have an ambiance that is “both warm and welcoming,” as the City of Morgan Hill has previously described the structure.

Owned by local entrepreneur and restaurateur Dan McCranie, construction on the new Edes Building began in September 2022. Dan and Kathy McCranie are the owners of Ladera Grill and Colibri Art Gallery, which is currently located in downtown Morgan Hill at 17505 Monterey Road.

Dan McCranie is also the founder of Cura Contemporary.

Cura Contemporary’s Edes Building exhibition space will alternate group and solo shows monthly, providing the opportunity for a unique experience with every visit, says a press release from the art center. The flexible gallery space with rotating walls allows areas within the Edes Building to be combined or separated for exhibitions, events and workshops—all under the expertise of Gallery Director Ellie Honl Herman.

Scheduled upcoming workshops include small and large-scale oil painting, pastel, watercolor and printmaking, a monthly figure drawing collective for intermediate to advanced artists, and free and affordable workshops and events for children.

Cura is also planning a dinner and lecture series, an open call and professional development workshops for artists, film screenings and light and sound experiences, says the press release.

For more information and to sign up for their newsletter and view upcoming workshops and events, visit curacontemporary.com.

The current gallery roster of more than 40 artists “includes both emerging and mid-career artists whose work has a strong sense of materiality and whose practices embrace process,” says the press release.

Herman has curated work for Cura Contemporary’s new space that is tactile, colorful and unexpected with the goal of always displaying a wide mix of mediums including painting, photography, works on paper, textile, ceramic, glass, wood and jewelry.

“From the beginning, it was important for us to elevate work by talented artists who have yet to receive the recognition they deserve,” Herman said. “We can’t wait to share their exceptional work with our community!”

Also opening is the gallery’s first solo exhibition with printmaker and Professor Laura Crehuet Berman.Berman’s work “explores the impact of small actions that spark significant events,” says the release.

Berman’s work has been featured in more than 150 exhibitions at galleries and museums internationally and her prints are widely collected. Earlier this year, she was a Fulbright Scholar at the Centre for Creative and Cultural Research at the University of Canberra in Australia.

“I have followed Laura’s work since I was in graduate art school and I have always enjoyed her use of color interactions and her approachable imagery inspired by the natural world,” Herman added.

Cura Contemporary opened to the public as Colibri Gallery in 2020 under the leadership of Herman and the guidance of the McCranie family, the press release continued. Bolstered by the support of the community, the gallery has grown to offer art workshops by professional artists as well as annual art events.

After Cura Contemporary begins its next chapter with the move into the Edes Building, Colibri Gallery will pause operations until early 2025, when Colibri will reopen under direction of Abigail Dunnivan.

“Our goal with this space is to make Cura more than just a gallery; we can envision this becoming a Silicon Valley-wide art center,” Dan McCranie said.

The design of the Edes Building will also merge the large interior exhibition spaces with a restaurant on the ground floor, along with art workshops and special events throughout “to create a welcoming space for everyone who loves the arts and creative experiences,” Cura Contemporary said.

McCranie said the Edes Building’s first floor restaurant and wine bar, Vera, will celebrate a grand opening “in the near future.”

The Nov. 16 grand opening of Cura Contemporary at the Edes Building will take place from 11am-5pm at 17395 Monterey Road.