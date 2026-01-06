The 2025 season began with struggles for the NHL’s Calgary Flames and Gilroy native Dustin Wolf. The local son and pride of South County is the team’s primary goalkeeper and everyone in red and yellow was off track during a 1-7-1 start to the season.

Later at 5-13-3, things remained dire but Wolf and his mates began to get back in the groove.

Calgary turned things around and is now 18-18-4 and just one point out of the Western Conference’s eight playoff spots. Wolf, who was born at Saint Louise Regional Hospital and spent his childhood in Morgan Hill, has won his last three starts. His save percentage has improved to .902 and his goals-against-average is now down to 2.82. Both marks are in line with his career stats (.904 SV, 2.78 GAA).

The Flames’ Previous co-goalkeeper Dan Vladar became the backup during Wolf’s spectacular 2024-25 season. In the off-season, Vladar looked for more playing time and signed with Philadelphia.

With Wolf firmly set as the primary goalie in Calgary, the Flames took a long look at Devin Cooley as the backup and Cooley has improved and nailed the role. He recently signed a two-year $2.7 million contract.

The amazing story is that Cooley is a Los Gatos native, giving the Flames a goalie tandem of two South Bay/Bay Area goalkeepers. Additionally, the pair are close friends. In fact, Calgary general manager Craig Conroy stated that the bond between Wolf and Cooley played a major part in wanting to keep the tandem together.

Cooley recently told Flames Television’s Chris Wahl, “I’m playing with one of the best goalies in the world and learning from him every night. We have a really great relationship. We’re really close friends and he’s probably my closest friend on the team.

“Our girlfriends are also really good friends. My girlfriend and his fiancée are really good friends too. He’s an awesome guy and he’s very supportive of me.”

Fun Fact: Dustin Wolf names his “All-Wolf Team: See https://www.youtube.com/shorts/zJzN9rh1n0Q

Recent results for Calgary with Wolf in goal (as of Dec. 31)

• Dec. 27: Won 3-2 vs. Edmonton

• Dec. 29: Won 2-1 vs. Boston (overtime)

• Dec. 31: Won 5-1 vs. Philadelphia

Season totals

Wolf’s record: 14-14-2 with a Save Percentage of .902 and a Goals Against Average of 2.82. Calgary’s record: 18-18-4, in sixth place in the Pacific Division

The Wolf Watch is a periodic look-in at the career of Gilroy native and ex-Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.