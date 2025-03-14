Dustin Wolf made 26 saves to give Calgary a 1-0 win over Montreal on March 8. That shutout put Wolf in the Flames’ record books as the first rookie goalie to garner three shutouts in his first full season. The result also edged Calgary ahead of Vancouver and into fourth place in the Pacific Division standings.

The Flames were coming off a six-game eastern road swing. With a potential travel hangover, Calgary came through instead with an important victory. In the post-game press conference, Wolf noted the team might have been a bit “tired” but he never “tires” of a shutout.

“Never. Do this every night if I could,” Wolf said. “I felt good. We’ve had a long trip. It’s been a lot of different beds. Fatiguing, but good to come back into our home building and just find a way (to win).”

Recent results for Calgary with Dustin Wolf in goal (as of March 10)

Tue. Mar. 4: Won 6-3 at Philadelphia

Sat. Mar. 8: Won 1-0 vs. Montreal

Season Totals

Wolf’s record: 22-12-4 with a Save Percentage of .915 (#6 in the NHL)

and a Goals Against Average of 2.59

Calgary’s record: 30-23-10, in fourth place in the Pacific Division

The Wolf Watch is a periodic look-in at the career of Gilroy native and ex-Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.