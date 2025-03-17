Live Oak HS Baseball (0-5 overall, 0-1 BVAL Santa Teresa East)

Recent results: Lost 12-2 vs. Menlo-Atherton; Lost 10-3 vs. Aragon; Lost 13-5 vs. Evergreen Valley

Upcoming games: 4pm March 13

NOTES: Nathan Lozano and Jordan Tabag lead the offense. Both are hitting .333.

Live Oak HS Softball (5-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 13-0 at Evergreen Valley; Won 12-0 vs. King City; Lost 3-1 vs. Westmont

Upcoming games: 4pm March 12 vs. Pioneer; 4pm March 14 at Lincoln

NOTES: Against EV, Quinn Hulber-Dana went 3-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs. Cc Garcia was 2-for-2 with two steals, Liselle Herrera went 2-for-3 with two steals. Ava Chapman and Eden Svoboda each had two hits.

In the win over King City, the team hit 14-for-30 and stole six bases.

Live Oak HS Boys Lacrosse (1-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 18-4 vs. Monte Vista Christian

Upcoming games: 3:30pm March 21 at Serra

Live Oak HS Girls Lacrosse (3-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 15-7 vs. Monte Vista Christian; Lost 12-8 vs. Gunn; Won 10-7 at Priory; Won 7-2 vs. Salinas

Upcoming games: 4:30pm March 12 vs. Notre Dame San Jose

NOTES: Megan Cahill Mallory leads the Acorns with 15 goals in the four games. In the 7-2 victory over the Cowboys, Amelya Forbis and Rian Henderson, both fresh off the Acorns’ league champ basketball team, each scored three goals.

Oakwood HS Basketball:

Kudos to PCAL basketball All-League players. On the boys side in the Gabilan Division, Vidal Nzoyem and Anthony Felix received Second Team recognition.

On the girls side in the Santa Lucia Division, congrats to First Team honoree Kailee Barlics and Second Teamer Gianna Garcia.

Sobrato HS Baseball (2-2 overall; 1-0 BVAL Santa Teresa East)

Recent results: Lost 5-0 at Willow Glen; Won 5-1 at Prospect

Upcoming games: 4pm March 13 vs. Prospect

NOTES: In the win over Prospect, DJ Vallejo pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and just one run. Hunter Rubbo had two hits. The Bulldogs stole seven bases, with Aidan Flores and Vince Pomo each snatching two.

Sobrato HS Softball (4-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 18-1 at North Monterey County; Won 13-8 vs. Palma

Upcoming games: 4pm March 13 vs. Wilcox; 11am March 15 vs. North Salinas; 3pm March 15 vs. Milpitas

NOTES: In the win over NMC, Sam Zimmerman hit 4-for-4, Jordan Bouton hit 3-for-4 with two steals and Julia Carlsen went 3-for-4 with two steals.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to sports writer Gordon Kass at go*********@gm***.com