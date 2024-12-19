Dustin Wolf, who grew up in Morgan Hill, is a goalie for the NHL's Calgary Flames. Photo: Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, who grew up in Morgan Hill, recorded his second shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, who entered the contest with an 18-10-2 record. Wolf improved his home stats in the Scotiabank Saddledome to 8-1, with a .949 save percentage.

Calgary’s other goalie, Dan Vladar, was injured recently with a “lower-body injury.” The Flames thus called up goalie Devin Cooley from their AHL (minor league) team. This makes the Flames tandem a historic partnership of South Bay kids—Gilroy native Wolf and Los Gatos native Cooley.

Recent results for Calgary with Dustin Wolf in goal (as of Dec. 16):

Dec. 14: Won 3-0 vs. Florida

Dec. 8: Lost 6-2 at Dallas

Season Totals

Wolf’s record: 9-5-1 with a save percentage of .915 and a goals against average of 2.65.

Calgary’s record: 15-11-5, tied for fourth in the Pacific Division.

The Wolf Watch is a periodic look-in at the NHL career of Gilroy native/ex-Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

