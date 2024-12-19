Two new Morgan Hill City Council members, the new City Treasurer and the reelected mayor were sworn in for office at the Dec. 11 council meeting.

Miriam T. Vega and Soraida Iwanaga took their seats at the dais—for council districts A and C, respectively—following the oath ceremony. Mayor Mark Turner was sworn in for his second term as the city’s mayor.

And City Treasurer Cindy Rogers Murphy, who ran for her first term unopposed in the Nov. 5 election, took her oath of office at the ceremony in council chambers, 17555 Peak Ave.

City officials and Morgan Hill residents gathered in the meeting chambers also honored outgoing city council members Rene Spring and Gino Borgioli, who did not run for reelection in November.

In his farewell remarks, Borgioli thanked “the community of Morgan Hill for trusting me to make good decisions on their behalf.” He also listed city staff members who stood out during his four-year term for their work and dedication in helping the council conduct city business—including City Manager Christina Turner, City Clerk Michelle Bigelow, City Attorney Don Larkin, Public Works Director Chris Ghione and Police Chief Shane Palsgrove.

Spring, in his farewell comments, also thanked his colleagues on the council, city staff people and his family and friends in the community—with a specific thanks to his husband, Mark Hoffman. Spring noted that “teamwork” involving staff people as well as any official’s family at home is what makes good decisions possible.

“What we’re doing here we can’t do alone,” Spring said. “I thank everyone who is at home helping those of us up here to do what we do and be part of it. When you elect someone you elect their partners too. It’s always teamwork.”