January 26, 2023
aromas home flood
A home in Aromas was overtaken by floodwaters recently. Homes and businesses throughout the region were damaged due to the near-constant storms over the past few weeks. Photo: Lorran Bronner
Featured

Tax relief may be available for storm-damaged properties in Santa Clara County

By: Staff Report
36
0

The Santa Clara County Assessor is reminding property owners that they may qualify for property tax relief if their property was damaged by recent storms.

California law provides property tax relief for taxpayers whose property was damaged or destroyed. Disaster Relief Claim forms for temporary property tax reduction are available for those who suffered property damage from the recent storms. The benefit extends until repairs are completed.

Typically, calamities causing physical damage include fire, flood, mudslides or earthquake damage. Damage to personal property, such as household furnishings or crops are not eligible since they are not assessed for property tax purposes.

“Our team is proactively seeking to identify properties in Santa Clara County that have been damaged by the storms and have already sent Disaster Relief Claim forms to properties in Gilroy flooded by Uvas Creek, and condominiums in San Jose damaged by a fallen tree,” County Assessor Larry Stone said. 

Requirements to be eligible:

• $10,000 or more in property damage

• Not the fault of the property owner or the party responsible for the property taxes

• An application for Reduced Assessment must be filed within 12 months of the date of the disaster

The program requires reassessment of the property to reflect its damaged condition, and the subsequent reduction or partial refund of the current year’s property taxes. After the property is fully repaired, owners will retain their previous base year value if the property is rebuilt in a like or similar manner. Property suffering a gradual deterioration over a long period of time does not qualify.For more information on Disaster Relief and to download a claim form, visit the Tax Savings Section of the Assessor’s website at sccassessor.org.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

