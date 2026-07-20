A suspect in a recent child sexual assault investigation was arrested again, after another victim came forward following reports about his alleged crimes earlier this month, according to authorities.

Anthony Joseph Ramon, 25, of Gilroy, was arrested by Morgan Hill Police on July 9 on suspicion that he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at a YMCA summer program at the city’s Aquatics Center. Ramon was a counselor at the camp, and the victim was enrolled as a camp attendee.

Anthony Joseph Ramon

Later on July 9, police received another report that another 10-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by Ramon. Detectives scheduled an interview with the child and learned the incident had occurred at the same location, also during a YMCA summer camp, MHPD said in a press release.

On July 16, MHPD officers obtained an arrest warrant for Ramon for alleged lewd and lascivious acts on a minor. Later that afternoon, Morgan Hill Police took Ramon into custody without incident.

Ramon was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on $200,000 bail, police said. He posted bail and was released from custody shortly after booking.

“The Morgan Hill Police Department encourages parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about safe touch and inappropriate adult behavior and to report any suspected abuse or unwanted contact to law enforcement immediately,” the press release says.

Anyone with information about this can call Detective Sergeant Sean Bayard at 408.607.3032 or email at se*********@***********ca.gov.

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Anthony Joseph Ramon