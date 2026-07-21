Mayor Mark Turner has kicked off his reelection campaign with the slogan, “It Matters Who Leads!” On that point, we agree completely.

It does matter who leads. It matters because leadership isn’t measured by campaign slogans, ribbon cuttings or carefully staged photo opportunities. It’s measured by who shows up when the conversation is uncomfortable, whose voices are welcomed into City Hall, and whether every resident can trust that their mayor sees them as part of the community he serves.

Over the past several years, that kind of leadership has too often been absent. When people of color, immigrants, LGBTQ+ residents, and other marginalized neighbors have expressed fear or asked for public reassurance, the silence from the mayor has been striking.

When extremist symbols have appeared in our community or when divisive rhetoric has taken hold, Morgan Hill has needed moral clarity.

Instead, we have received carefully measured silence.

Now we’re told that conversations about recent controversies must happen behind closed doors in executive session. But leadership isn’t hiding from difficult conversations. Leadership is having them in the light of day, where the public can see not just the decisions, but the values behind them.

Yes, it matters who leads.

It matters because the mayor’s first loyalty should be to the entire community, not just the people who reliably vote for him, attend the same churches, belong to the same political circles or already agree with him. A mayor doesn’t represent one ideology, one congregation or one demographic. A mayor represents everyone.

That standard matters even more when a leader presents himself as someone guided by faith. Faith is easy to proclaim. It’s much harder to practice when it requires standing publicly with people who are unpopular, vulnerable or different from yourself.

Compassion, humility, courage and welcoming the stranger are not campaign branding exercises, they are demonstrated through action. Morgan Hill deserves a mayor whose leadership reflects those values consistently, not selectively.

So yes, Mayor Turner is absolutely right: it matters who leads. Because it matters so much, Morgan Hill deserves a leader who speaks for all of us, stands up for all of us and governs as though every resident belongs here equally, not just those who already have privilege, who share his politics, his worldview or his circle.

This election isn’t about a slogan. It’s about whether “It Matters Who Leads” is simply something we print on campaign signs or something we actually expect from our mayor.

Karen Fitch

Morgan Hill