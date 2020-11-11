About eight months ago, Morgan Hill resident Willy Van Cleave’s close friend committed suicide. Almost immediately, Van Cleave, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and has been retired for a few years, decided he had to do something for the nation’s veterans—many of whom struggle every day with mental health and substance abuse issues.

The result is Willy’s Goods, a new antiques and collectibles store on Monterey Road in south Morgan Hill. Willy’s Goods is much more than a store, Van Cleave explained with his service dog, Luci, by his side one afternoon earlier this week.

“Any veteran that comes here, this is their home and I will do whatever I can to keep it open,” Van Cleave said. “They served us, so I serve them.”

The store, which opened in late September, is filled not only with the expected antiques, collectibles, donated merchandise and secondhand items one might find at a typical thrift store. There is also a host of indoor and outdoor amenities on site for veterans who visit: a pool table, baby grand piano, weight bench, basketball hoop and space for barbecues. “Chillin’ at Willy’s,” as Van Cleave described it.

Rooms in the back allow veterans facing difficult times to bathe, relax and feel comfortable and safe, Van Cleave explained. A closetful of clean clothes is there for any veteran in need.

“If a veteran needs help we’re going to get them the services they need,” Van Cleave said. In the meantime, Willy’s Goods is “a place where they can be themselves,” he added. He talks about these amenities as though they already belong to the unknown veterans who are likely to use them in the future.

Money from merchandise sales goes directly back into the store’s expenses, and Van Cleave is willing to work with customers on pricing. Sometimes, he said, if a customer is seeking to pay less than the marked price, Van Cleave explains the proceeds benefit the veterans and the customer decides the higher price is worth it.

Veterans who are hard up for cash but in need of any goods from the store are offered a chance to volunteer at Willy’s Goods for a few hours in exchange for the items they need.

Willy Van Cleave, owner of Willy’s Goods, works with customer Loretta Rabouin on a price for a set of flatware Nov. 9.

Van Cleave relies on his vast network of fellow veterans in the area to help individuals with specific needs. “It’s not about ‘me,’ it’s about ‘we,’” he said.

Willy’s Goods is run by volunteers and Van Cleave, who is listed on his business card as the store’s “Facilitator.” Luci—who connected with Van Cleave through local nonprofit Operation Freedom Paws—is listed as “Ambassador.”

One of Willy’s Goods’ regular volunteers is James Hart, who was busy helping customers at the store one afternoon earlier this week. He also helped Van Cleave make some repairs in the store’s space before Willy’s Goods moved in, and designed and printed the store’s business cards and name tags.

Hart comes from a family of veterans. His father, step-father and uncle served in the Navy, he said. Hart—who has worked in thrift stores for many years, among other trades—at one point wanted to build small “pod” shelters for homeless veterans in Morgan Hill, but he was discouraged by all the red tape required from government offices.

But he is impressed with the efforts and accommodations that Willy’s Goods promises to bring to local veterans. “This, I feel, is easier because you can bring guys here and get them on their feet. It’s helping veterans in a different way,” Hart said.

Hart added he wants to help because he has seen many veterans return from combat or multiple tours who are “not getting the help they need.”

Van Cleve, 56, is retired from a lengthy career as a civil servant, but he has battled his demons over the years. He served in the U.S. Marine corps from 1981 to 1987, in the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines. He advanced to the rank of Corporal in the Marine Corps’ Substance Abuse program.

After his discharge, Van Cleave graduated from college with a degree in criminal justice. He worked for the Santa Clara County Juvenile Probation Department, then as an investigator for the county’s Public Defender before he retired.

He faced personal challenges more recently in a struggle with alcohol abuse, he explained. In 2017, he gave up alcohol on his doctor’s insistence. He lost 70 pounds, and has been sober since July 2018. There is no drinking or smoking allowed at Willy’s Goods, he noted.

Van Cleave calls this struggle and resolution his “journey to wellness,” and he is quick to credit Luci and Operation Freedom Paws. He also owes his current health to Gilroy-based Dreampower Horsemanship, which offers therapy services for veterans.

Van Cleave’s challenges have been a big part of what has inspired him to make it his life’s mission to extend his hand to others.

“Everyday is a challenge to me, but I feel like I’m better equipped,” Van Cleave said. “My plan, every day, is to be here for any veteran who needs me.”

Willy’s Goods is located at 15365 Monterey Road. Visit the store’s website at willysgoods.com.