September 17, 2020
A sign on the front door of The Hill Bar and Grill indicates the establishment's alcoholic beverage license has been suspended for two weeks.
BusinessNewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

State suspends The Hill’s alcohol license

Bar accused of serving alcohol to a minor

By: Michael Moore
State authorities have suspended the alcohol license for The Hill Bar and Grill after the establishment was caught selling adult beverages to a minor, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The Hill’s alcoholic beverage licenses have been suspended as of Sept. 15. The suspension will continue until Sept. 29, reads a sign in front of the restaurant and bar, located at 17330 Monterey Road.

The suspension stems from two incidents in June 2019 when staff at The Hill sold or furnished alcoholic beverages to a customer younger than 21, according to ABC spokesman John Carr. Morgan Hill Police discovered the violations and alerted the ABC, which conducted an investigation in cooperation with the local police department.

The investigation was partially delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made access to available locations for hearings more difficult, Carr said in an email. An administrative hearing on the case was scheduled for Sept. 2, but representatives of The Hill agreed to a two-week suspension of their ABC license before that date.

Phone calls to The Hill’s listed number were unanswered.

