Live Oak HS Football (1-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 43-8 vs. Hillsdale

Upcoming games: 1:30pm Sept. 6 vs. Sobrato

NOTES: Gage Jones ran 21 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Quarterback Adrian Leal completed 6-of-8 passes for 98 yards and a score, a 51-yard pass to Tanner Holeman.

Leal also ran four times for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Josiah Delgado added a rushing touchdown.

Sobrato HS Football (0-1 overall)

Recent results: Lost 6-0 at Bellarmine

Upcoming games: 1:30pm Sept. 6 at Live Oak

NOTES: Bells kicked two long field goals to beat the Bulldogs.

Oakwood HS Volleyball (0-1 overall)

Recent results: Lost 3-2 vs. San Jose.

Live Oak HS Volleyball (0-1 overall)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 at Christopher

Sobrato HS Volleyball (0-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 3-0 at Branham

