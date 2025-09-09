Before a packed house at Sobrato on Sept. 6, Live Oak crossed town to rout the Bulldogs 56-21 and snatch back the El Toro Bowl title.

The Acorns’ rushing game was dominant, recording 417 yards and seven touchdowns on 42 rushes, a 9.9 yard-per-carry average. Running back Gage Jones did a great deal of the damage, rushing 24 times for 169 yards and four touchdowns, along with tallying a score on an 89-yard kickoff return.

Sobrato topped the Acorns 20-14 last year to break a streak dating back to September 2009. But Live Oak rolled on a sunny Saturday to start a new chapter in the cross-town rivalry.

Sobrato quarterback Brayden Hughes scrambles away from defenders before making a run towards the goal line against Live Oak Sept. 6. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

“It feels great, after last year,” Jones said. “We had a rough season. But we came together. Our team chemistry is great.”

Jones had partners in the ground game. Quarterback Adrian Leal carried seven times to rack up 114 yards and a score. Tanner Holeman rushed four times for 64 yards and Praise God Ofobuike had three carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Anden Rogers led the LO defense with 10 tackles.

“Our offensive line has been grinding all season long,” Jones said. “Jacob Meininger, Teo DeSantiago, Royce Mendonca, Diego Garcia and the others. It’s the best line I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Sobrato couldn’t score against Bellarmine in a 6-0 opening week loss but did get 21 points on Saturday. The Bulldogs were led by quarterback Brayden Hughes and running back Brady Lennan. The defense was paced by Rayan Daneshvar, returning BVAL Santa Teresa-Valley Division linebacker of the year.

“It was a tough one,” Sobrato coach Joel Rueda said. “You want it so bad for the kids. But their scheme is tough. They run hard. They have a very stout running back in Jones. We knew after last year, they were going to want it bad.”

Live Oak dominated the Sobrato Bulldogs 56-21 in the 2025 El Toro Bowl on Sept. 6. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

The victory improves Live Oak to 2-0 on the season, as they opened with a 43-8 rout of Hillsdale the previous week. In the victory over the Fighting Knights, Jones rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

The Acorns’ junior, a powerful runner at just 5-foot-6, 165 pounds, now ranks first in the Central Coast Section in rushing yards and second in CCS in overall touchdowns.

In the Hillside game, Leal rushed four times for 87 yards and two scores and Holeman caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Leal. Josiah Delgado produced 10 tackles, caused one fumble and carried five times for 42 yards and a touchdown.

After the win over Sobrato, the Acorns players celebrated with their teammates and fans. Many smiles, many pictures. Revenge.

Live Oak coach Mike Gemo noted that the players did not want to be the first class to lose twice in a row to the Bulldogs. They certainly made sure of that, as interior line play on both sides of the ball was the major factor in the one-sided score.

“I’m proud of the kids,” Gemo said. “Our front line played hard and we controlled the line of scrimmage. Our defense played well. Guys were flying around the place. Anden Rogers and Anthony Rocha played great.

“The kids have been working since January for this game. The team’s coming together, playing physical football.”

Rueda saw positive signs in his offense. And Daneshvar, fifth in total tackles in CCS last year, is again leading his defense.

“Our quarterback (Hughes) plays with a lot of heart,” Rueda said. “You saw flashes of him today. We need to give him more time back there. Our running back (Lennan) runs really hard. He’s a strong dude. Rayan (Daneshvar) is tough. But they’re an A-League team. That’s what I aspire for this program. We should be competing with teams like that.

“The positive is we have eight more games to get better.”

Gemo looks ahead to a big challenge on Sept. 11 at Mountain View. There will be a tough league slate, as the Blossom Valley Athletic League, Mt. Hamilton Division is stacked. Defending champ Christopher lost some to graduation but is still strong. Santa Teresa is off to a solid start.

“We still have a lot to work on,” Jones said. “Each week, we gotta get better.”