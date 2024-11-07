Live Oak HS Football (3-6 overall, 3-2 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Lost 35-21 vs. Branham

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Nov. 8 vs. Christopher

NOTES: Against Branham, Isaac Watson caught four passes from Adrian Leal and two were for touchdowns. Gage Jones rushed 14 times for 71 yards and a score. Nathan Newberg led the defense with 13 tackles. Anthony Garcia and Mateo Robledo each had 10 tackles.

Sobrato HS Football (6-3 overall, 2-2 BVAL Santa Teresa-Valley Division)

Recent results: Won 47-14 vs. Prospect

Upcoming games: 2:30pm Nov. 9 vs. Gilroy

NOTES: Brayden Hughes completed 16-of-24 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns against Prospect. Ryan Hankins caught 10 passes for 243 yards. George Costa rushed eight times for 94 yards.

Oakwood HS Volleyball (17-4 overall, 12-2 PCAL Santa Lucia Division)

Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. York

Upcoming games: Season over

NOTES: Hawks beat York 25-9, 25-18, 25-11. In the victory, Sophia Kieler led Oakwood with 10 kills. Nalani Goulart served five aces and Ella Gutierrez served four. Isabelle Anderson had 22 assists.

Sobrato HS Volleyball (11-16 overall, 4-10 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division )

Recent results: Won 3-0 at Gunderson; Won 3-0 at Hill (CCS D2); Lost 3-0 at Valley Christian (CCS D2)

Upcoming games: Season over

NOTES: Sobrato added Gunderson match to their schedule (replacing earlier cancellations) and the 25-8, 25-12, 25-16 win raised their non-conference record to 6-6, which gave them CCS playoff qualification.

Olivia Scatena led the Bulldogs with 19 kills, an amazing .654 attack percentage and five aces.

Energized Sobrato then won its CCS Division III opener at Hill 25-17, 25-15, 25-22. Juliana Tindall led SHS with 14 kills and four aces.

Live Oak HS Field Hockey (6-7-1 overall, 5-2-1 BVAL Santa Teresa East Division)

Recent results: Won 9-0 at Silver Creek; Tied 1-1 at Sobrato

Upcoming games: Season over

NOTES: Acorns finished league season in second place.

Sobrato HS Field Hockey (4-7-4 overall, 3-3-4 BVAL Santa Teresa Division)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 at Prospect; Tied 1-1 vs. Live Oak

Upcoming games: Season Over.

