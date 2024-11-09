More ballots counted have not resulted in any lead changes in City of Morgan Hill election races as of late Nov. 5, according to the latest results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office.

Mayor Mark Turner holds a commanding lead over challenger and City Council member Yvonne Martinez Beltran in the mayoral election. Two new council members—Miriam Vega and Soraida Iwanaga—are on their way to victory in their respective council district races, as of 5pm Nov. 7.

And three new trustees will be seated later this year on the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education, according to the registrar’s latest posted results.

Below are the latest detailed results for Morgan Hill, district, state and federal races that appeared on the Nov. 5 ballot. Results are from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and California Secretary of State’s offices.

Mayor of Morgan Hill

Mark Turner (incumbent): 60.27% (8,917 votes)

Yvonne Martinez Beltran: 39.73% (5,877)

Morgan Hill City Council, District A

Miriam T. Vega: 54.53% (1,788 votes)

David Dindak: 45.47% (1,491)

Morgan Hill City Council, District C

Soraida Iwanaga: 54.16% (1,570 votes)

Michael Orosco: 45.84% (1,329)

Morgan Hill Unified School District, Trustee Area 5

Jennifer Marquez: 52.74% (1,416 votes)

Tyler Smith: 47.26% (1,269)

MHUSD, TA6

Rebecca Munson: 58.71% (1,506 votes)

Mary Patterson (incumbent): 41.29% (1,059)

MHUSD, TA7

Veronica A. Andrade: 64.48% (1,265 votes)

Tom Pocus: 35.52% (697)

Measure A Consecutive Term Limit Amendment

Yes: 78.82% (11,498 votes)

No: 21.18% (3,089)

Measure B Mayor Term Limit Amendment

Yes: 55.04% (8,126 votes)

No: 44.96% (6,638)

Gavilan College Board of Trustees, Trustee Area 4

Lorena Tariba: 62.25% (3,451 votes)

Alex A. Larson: 37.75% (2,093)

State Assembly, District 28

Results from the California Secretary of State’s office are for the entire district, which includes portions of Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties:

Gail Pellerin (incumbent): 66.6% (107,167 votes)

Liz Lawler: 33.4% (53,820)

U.S. Representative, District 18

Results from the California Secretary of State’s office are for the entire district, which includes San Benito County as well as parts of Santa Clara and Monterey counties:

Zoe Lofgren (incumbent): 63.5% (89,424 votes)

Peter D. Hernandez: 36.5% (51,329)

U.S. Representative, District 19

Results from the California Secretary of State’s office are for the entire district, which includes portions of Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties:

Jimmy Panetta (incumbent): 69.3% (174,431 votes)

Jason Michael Anderson: 30.7% (77,101)

Federal and statewide results

Results from the California Secretary of State’s office reflect how the state’s electorate voted on the following races:

President

Kamala D. Harris: 57.5% (6,135,180 votes)

Donald J. Trump: 39.8% (4,241,627)

Jill Stein: .8% (88,261)

Other: .8%

U.S. Senator, full term

Adam B. Schiff: 57.5% (5,975,048 votes)

Steve Garvey: 42.5% (4,408,165)