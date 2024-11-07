Library district opens community survey

Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) has launched an online community survey to the hundreds of thousands of Santa Clara County residents who utilize its services and/or live within the nine cities within its boundaries, including Gilroy, Morgan Hill and other unincorporated areas.

The survey’s goal is to receive feedback on how people are using the collections, resources and facilities, as well as how the library can better serve them, says a press release from the library district.

The online survey is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Traditional Chinese and is open through Nov. 24 at sccld.org/communitysurvey/.

“It’s important to hear directly from the patrons and residents of the communities we represent, including those individuals who are not currently using our services,” said County Librarian Jennifer Weeks. “We want to make sure that as we plan for the future, we do so with the priorities of all of our community members in mind.”

This survey is completely anonymous and consists of two dozen questions which takes less than 10 minutes for most to complete, says the press release. Participants have the option of providing contact information for a chance to win a gift card.

Personal information is only used for the drawing and will not be associated with survey answers. The Santa Clara County Library District Foundation has donated $100, $50 and $10 gift cards to increase community participation, which will be given away in a drawing in December.

Transportation feedback requested

The Draft Morgan Hill Transportation Master Plan will be presented to the city’s Planning Commission on Nov. 12, and to the city council on Nov. 20.

Community feedback before these meetings is welcome, and people can submit comments or ask questions by email at tm*@mo********.gov .

The city is nearing completion of its first comprehensive Transportation Master Plan, which will set the priorities for the city’s transportation efforts and provide a foundation for a future update to the Morgan Hill General Plan Transportation Element, city staff said in a weekly email newsletter.

To read the draft transportation plan, visit https://tinyurl.com/y7pp8kz2.

Jazz at Gavilan is Nov. 7

Gavilan College’s annual Jazz @ Gavilan concert will take place 7pm Nov. 7 in the Gavilan Theater. This year’s performance will bring an unforgettable evening of live jazz music featuring faculty member Dahveed Behroozi on piano and synthesizer, accompanied by drummer Jason Lewis, says a press release from Gavilan College.

The duo will showcase original compositions that debuted at the San Jose Jazz New Works Festival earlier this year.

Opening the concert will be the Sobrato High School Jazz Band of Morgan Hill, under the direction of Greg Chambers.

Admission is free for students; $20 for general admission; and $10 for senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased online at

Tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/event/1726772?schoolId=CA87775, or at the Gavilan Theater door. The theater is located at Gavilan College’s main campus in Gilroy, at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.

Holiday arts in Aromas

Excitement is building in Aromas as crafters and artists prepare to offer their work to the public on Nov. 16-17 from 10am-4pm at the Aromas Grange, 400 Rose Ave. The annual holiday arts event has become a tradition in Aromas, located about 10 miles south of Watsonville.

Aromas artisans will display their handmade wares—including paintings, stained glass, photography, etchings, carved and turned wood items, jewelry, succulents, and much more. Attendees can enjoy live music by Jesse Martinez as they stroll the aisles and relax. Sip a cup of cider and relax at one of the tables by the fireplace, or take a free class from one of the crafters.

More than two dozen handmade items will be raffled off. The drawing will take place on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17.