Live Oak HS Football (0-4 overall)

Recent results: Lost 35-6 at Los Gatos; lost 35-0 at Menlo-Atherton

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Sept. 26 at Lincoln

NOTES: Anthony Garcia leads the Acorns defense in tackles.

Sobrato HS Football (3-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 20-14 at Live Oak; won 7-6 at North Monterey County

Upcoming games: 2:30pm Sept. 28 vs. Overfelt

NOTES: Rayan Daneshvar leads the Acorns defense with 42 tackles and Jonathan Garcia is second with 35 tackles.

Oakwood HS Volleyball (6-3 overall, 2-0 PCAL Santa Lucia)

Recent results: Won 3-2 vs. Live Oak; won 3-0 vs. Anzar

Upcoming games: 6pm Sept. 24 at Trinity Christian, 6pm Sept. 26 at Pajaro Valley

NOTES: April Stillwell named “Player of the Match” in Hawks’ five-set win over rival Live Oak.

Live Oak HS Volleyball (0-4 overall)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 at Prospect; lost 3-2 at Oakwood

Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 26 at Silver Creek; 6:30pm Sept. 27 at Presentation; 7pm Sept. 28 at Yerba Buena

Sobrato HS Volleyball (2-5 overall, 2-2 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. Leigh; lost 3-1 vs. Cupertino; lost 3-0 at Notre Dame San Jose; won 3-0 at Evergreen Valley

Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 25 vs. Pioneer; 7pm Sept. 30 at Westmont

NOTES: Bulldogs won last two league matches, sweeping Leigh and Evergreen Valley. Julianna Tindall leads Sobrato with 43 kills this season and sophomore Olivia Scatena is second with 32 kills.

Live Oak HS Field Hockey (1-2 overall)

Recent results: Lost 7-0 at Christopher; lost 6-0 at Leigh

Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 24 vs. Westmont; 4pm Sept. 26 vs. Branham

Sobrato HS Field Hockey (1-3 overall)

Recent results: Lost 2-1 at Cupertino; lost 5-1 vs. Branham

Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 24 at Stephenson

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to sports writer Gordon Kass at [email protected].