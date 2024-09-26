Live Oak HS Football (0-4 overall)
Recent results: Lost 35-6 at Los Gatos; lost 35-0 at Menlo-Atherton
Upcoming games: 7:15pm Sept. 26 at Lincoln
NOTES: Anthony Garcia leads the Acorns defense in tackles.
Sobrato HS Football (3-0 overall)
Recent results: Won 20-14 at Live Oak; won 7-6 at North Monterey County
Upcoming games: 2:30pm Sept. 28 vs. Overfelt
NOTES: Rayan Daneshvar leads the Acorns defense with 42 tackles and Jonathan Garcia is second with 35 tackles.
Oakwood HS Volleyball (6-3 overall, 2-0 PCAL Santa Lucia)
Recent results: Won 3-2 vs. Live Oak; won 3-0 vs. Anzar
Upcoming games: 6pm Sept. 24 at Trinity Christian, 6pm Sept. 26 at Pajaro Valley
NOTES: April Stillwell named “Player of the Match” in Hawks’ five-set win over rival Live Oak.
Live Oak HS Volleyball (0-4 overall)
Recent results: Lost 3-0 at Prospect; lost 3-2 at Oakwood
Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 26 at Silver Creek; 6:30pm Sept. 27 at Presentation; 7pm Sept. 28 at Yerba Buena
Sobrato HS Volleyball (2-5 overall, 2-2 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)
Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. Leigh; lost 3-1 vs. Cupertino; lost 3-0 at Notre Dame San Jose; won 3-0 at Evergreen Valley
Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 25 vs. Pioneer; 7pm Sept. 30 at Westmont
NOTES: Bulldogs won last two league matches, sweeping Leigh and Evergreen Valley. Julianna Tindall leads Sobrato with 43 kills this season and sophomore Olivia Scatena is second with 32 kills.
Live Oak HS Field Hockey (1-2 overall)
Recent results: Lost 7-0 at Christopher; lost 6-0 at Leigh
Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 24 vs. Westmont; 4pm Sept. 26 vs. Branham
Sobrato HS Field Hockey (1-3 overall)
Recent results: Lost 2-1 at Cupertino; lost 5-1 vs. Branham
Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 24 at Stephenson
Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to sports writer Gordon Kass at [email protected].
