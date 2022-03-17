good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 17, 2022
FeaturedNews

South County unemployment rate grows slightly

January statistics reflect winter Covid-19 surge

By: Staff Report
32
0

Silicon Valley’s unemployment rate increased by 3.2% in January due in part to a drop in seasonal employment and a significant spike in Covid-19 cases that occurred before the holidays.

Gilroy’s unemployment rate grew to 5.2% in January, according to statistics released by the California Employment Development Department on March 11, up from 4.2% in December. Morgan Hill’s unemployment rate increased to 3.8% in January, a 0.7% increase from the previous month.

Santa Clara County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.3% in January.

California’s unemployment rate remained steady from December 2021 into January 2022 at 5.8% as the state’s employers added 53,600 nonfarm payroll jobs to the economy, according to the EDD.

Employers in Silicon Valley cut nearly 13,400 workers between mid-December and mid-January, according to Robin Doran, a spokesperson for Joint Venture Silicon Valley. That decline represents more than half of the job gains experienced between mid-October and mid-December of last year.

The region—identified as Santa Clara County and the southern portions of Alameda and San Mateo counties — saw the total number of unemployed workers rise to 47,500 by mid-January, representing a decrease of nearly 5,000 since mid-December. 

Total employment in the region is up nearly 171,000 since April 2020, and the initial job losses associated with the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Joint Venture Silicon Valley, this represents job growth of 13.5% over that nine-month period. The January unemployment rate in Silicon Valley was 2.5 percentage points lower than in January 2021, and 8.8 percentage points lower than April 2020.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.

Staff Report

