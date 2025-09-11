As workers and volunteers put the finishing touches on the Santa Cruz County Fair, the animals raised by Future Farmers of America and other organizations—including some from Morgan Hill and southern Santa Clara County—have arrived in the livestock section.

Earlier this week, students from Morgan Hill joined others from surrounding communities to bring their cows, pigs and other livestock to the Watsonville fairgrounds for demonstration and competition. One such local student is Lily Jones, of Morgan Hill, who brought her steer, Milo, to the Santa Cruz County Fair earlier this week.

Students participating in the fair are often members of FFA, 4-H and other programs that promote skills and interest in agriculture and forestry.

Also this week before the fair opened, growers from throughout the region brought thousands of pounds worth of produce to the Santa Cruz County Fair for the gourd contest weigh-in. Among the largest entries were a 457-pound pumpkin grown by Sherman Wallace, of Morgan Hill; and a 510-pound pumpkin grown by Erin Stoker, of Gilroy.

The Santa Cruz County Fair opened Sept. 10 and runs through Sept. 14 at the fairgrounds in Watsonville. For information, times and tickets, visit santacruzcountyfair.com/