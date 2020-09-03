With the high school sports calendar being changed due to Covid-19, several coaching positions are open at Sobrato High. The school is hiring for the following Varsity positions: football, boys water polo, boys volleyball, boys golf, boys swimming and girls swimming. Sobrato is also looking for coaches for these JV sports: girls water polo, boys water polo, girls volleyball, boys volleyball, football, girls soccer, and girls basketball. For questions or to refer a qualified individual for any of these positions, please contact Sobrato Athletic Director Lawrence Crawford at (408) 201-6240 or [email protected]