good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
81 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 3, 2020
Article Search
Sobrato High is looking to fill several coaching positions for the upcoming fall, winter and spring sports seasons.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLocal NewsSobrato High School

Sobrato High has open coaching positions

By: Emanuel Lee
117
0

With the high school sports calendar being changed due to Covid-19, several coaching positions are open at Sobrato High. The school is hiring for the following Varsity positions: football, boys water polo, boys volleyball, boys golf, boys swimming and girls swimming. Sobrato is also looking for coaches for these JV sports: girls water polo, boys water polo, girls volleyball, boys volleyball, football, girls soccer, and girls basketball. For questions or to refer a qualified individual for any of these positions, please contact Sobrato Athletic Director Lawrence Crawford at (408) 201-6240 or [email protected]

Avatar
Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Prado Foundation offers free ‘drop-in’ internet for local students

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
The Edward Boss Prado Foundation is offering free drop-in internet access for local children to meet their distance learning obligations at the nonprofit’s north Morgan Hill facility.
Read more
News

Group rescues animals from California wildfires

Erik Chalhoub |
In 2012, Lisa Jewett watched as a...
Read more
COVID-19

Gavilan reports Covid-19 case on campus

Juan Reyes |
Gavilan College learned over the weekend that...
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Prado Foundation offers free ‘drop-in’ internet for local students

Group rescues animals from California wildfires