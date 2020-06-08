Authorities identified the man who died in a shooting on Butterfield Boulevard May 29 as 18-year-old Michael Duran, Jr., of Morgan Hill.

Duran was a “proud” graduate of Central High School in Morgan Hill, according to his obituary posted on the Habing Family Funeral website. He worked as a Job Coach at the Indian Health Center in San Jose, where he taught teens and young adults how to prepare for the workforce.

A gofundme page established to raise funds for Duran’s funeral expenses notes that Duran was recently hired to the position at Indian Health Center. “It seems like only yesterday that he was giving his personal testimony to a group of youth and their parents about how the power of culture and participation made a difference in his life,” reads a June 2 post on the gofundme page, which is organized by Gerardo and Corina Loera.

The page had surpassed its fundraising goal of $15,000 as of June 8.

The gofundme page adds, “He was proud of being American Indian and was passionate about making a difference in the world.”

Duran was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects as he was driving northbound on Butterfield Boulevard, from Monterey Road in south Morgan Hill, according to police. The shooting occurred about 2:14pm May 29.

When officers arrived to the emergency, they found Duran in his vehicle, which was stopped in the roadway. Duran was unresponsive and had suffered a gunshot wound, police said. Officers and paramedics attempted to revive him and transported Duran to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office said Duran’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

A female passenger was in the vehicle with Duran and suffered minor injuries in the May 29 incident, but she had not been shot, police said. The passenger was treated at a nearby hospital.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, and have not identified a suspect or suspects. Morgan Hill Police think a vehicle containing multiple occupants pulled alongside Duran’s vehicle on Butterfield and fired several shots while both cars were moving. Gunshots struck Duran’s vehicle several times, police said.

The victims’ vehicle traveled a short distance after the shooting, and came to rest in the roadway south of Fisher Avenue.

The suspects’ vehicle was described as a silver sedan, and was last seen traveling northbound on Butterfield Boulevard May 29 at a high rate of speed.

“In a time of confusion, chaos, and uncertainty, Michael was known to have had clarity, certainty, and hope for the future,” reads Duran’s obituary. “He walked the red road, leaving everyone and everything he encountered better than before. He was laid back, but always lifted your spirits. He had a magical power that was palpable with his infectious smile that got bigger and brighter when he saw and greeted you. Everyone loved him from the moment they met him. He was humble, funny, bright and curious, even if he thought you were blowing smoke. He listened intently, giving you his full attention and the benefit of doubt until he could figure it out for himself.”

Duran was the son of Michael Duran, Sr., and Lisa Sanchez, reads the obituary.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Morgan Hill Police Det. Ryan Warren or Det. Kathleen Price at (669) 253-4894 or (669) 253-4985, or email [email protected] or [email protected]