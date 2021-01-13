good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 13, 2021
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Sheriff’s office creates right-wing terror task force

Will investigate information about radical terrorists or groups

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12 announced it is assembling a “special task force” to investigate and combat right-wing terrorists.

The creation of the task force is Sheriff Laurie Smith’s office’s response to the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol and the heightened need for security leading up to Presidential Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The task force will consist of deputies, detectives and other law enforcement personnel to investigate right-wing terrorists or terrorist groups who intend to harm public officials, destroy government facilities or put the community at risk.

“The Sheriff’s Office will look into and investigate any information we gather to keep the residents of Santa Clara County safe,” the press release says.

Members of the public can report information related to radical right-wing terrorists who “pose a threat or intend to pose a threat to public safety in Santa Clara County,” by calling the anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431. Those who want to speak to someone in person can call the sheriff’s public line at (408) 808-4400.

The new task force will also work with the FBI and authorities from the Northern California Intelligence Center. Information can also be forwarded directly to these federal agencies by emailing www.fbi.gov/tips or [email protected]

