Senior Spotlight: Grace Taira

Selecting students for the Morgan Hill Times’ annual senior spotlight honor is no enviable task. That’s why we make the principals, school counselors and staff sort it out. These students have navigated the labyrinth of high school hurdles, and we are inspired by their optimistic outlook, refreshing attitudes and heartfelt honesty. We celebrate them, their families, their mentors and all the graduating seniors in the Class of 2021.

Live Oak High School: Grace Taira

What are your plans after high school?

After high school, I’m planning to attend Cal Poly SLO as a Mechanical Engineering major.

What is one of your fondest memories from high school?

During our robotics team’s inaugural year, we won Rookie All-Star at the Monterey Bay FRC regional, allowing us to compete in World Championships in Houston. Having the chance to work with other teams, explore engineering possibilities and connect with the community was one of my best experiences in high school.

How did you adapt to the disruption of your high school experience and more than a year of distance learning due to Covid-19 restrictions?

Distance learning was challenging to adapt to at first. By structuring work and personal time around my own needs, and ensuring that my section and robotics team was meeting and continuing progress, I was able to maintain my academic focus and community even through restrictions.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I plan to be graduating with a master’s in five years, and hope to be starting on a career path in consumer product design.

If you could leave one piece of advice for an incoming freshman, what would it be?

While schoolwork should be a top priority, don’t be afraid to take time to try out clubs and other organizations. Getting involved is an amazing way to meet people and gain new experiences and skills!