Senior Spotlight: Aleah Rafat

Selecting students for the Morgan Hill Times’ annual senior spotlight honor is no enviable task. That’s why we make the principals, school counselors and staff sort it out. These students have navigated the labyrinth of high school hurdles, and we are inspired by their optimistic outlook, refreshing attitudes and heartfelt honesty. We celebrate them, their families, their mentors and all the graduating seniors in the Class of 2021.

Live Oak High School: Aleah Rafat

What are your plans after high school?

My plans after highschool include attending CUNY Brooklyn College in New York and studying journalism and communications. I am interested in broadcasting and I am excited for all of the opportunities that await me.

What is one of your fondest memories from high school?

One of my best memories from high school was winning a league championship in basketball my junior year. It was so rewarding to have been a part of such a hardworking team and determined program.

How did you adapt to the disruption of your high school experience due to Covid-19 restrictions?

After the initial shock and breakdowns, I realized that nothing is guaranteed and you have to just learn to go with the flow. Adaptation is hard, but changes are vital to growing mentally, physically and emotionally. I was really able to focus on myself and my own well being, while being supported by friends and family.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I hope to have found a career I am passionate about. Money isn’t as important as happiness, but it is nice to have. I hope to have traveled a bit, learning about new cultures, as well as jumping on any writing opportunities that come my way.

If you could leave one piece of advice for an incoming freshman, what would it be?

To any incoming freshman I would say, 1. Don’t procrastinate, you will end up turning things in later than 11:59pm. 2. Listen to your parents and teachers—they know and want what’s best for you. And 3. Live your life to the fullest and work hard for what you want, because no one is going to get you there but you.