Morgan Hill resident named to dean’s list

Kyle Rose, of Morgan Hill, was named to the University of Maryland Global Campus dean’s list for the spring term. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Viewpoints exhibit showcases local artists

A new art exhibition known as Viewpoints on display at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center showcases a range of works from local artists.

The exhibit, which runs through July 11, features the works of Jennifer Blalack, Marylin Host and Diana Earl, who provide a variety of two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces, says a press release. Works include acrylics, ceramics, encaustics, fabric, paper, natural materials and more.

Blalack and Host have previously co-exhibited at the Silicon Valley Open Studios, Morgan Hill Open Studios and Sixth Street Studio in Gilroy.

The Viewpoints exhibit is open 8am-5pm weekdays, and 1pm-5pm on weekends through July 11. The Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center is located at 17000 Monterey Road.

Friday Night Music Series

The chamber’s Morgan Hill Friday Night Music series runs June14 through Aug. 16 from 5:30-9:30pm at the Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

The lineup is as follows:

• June 14: The Cheeseballs

• June 21: Neverland

• June 28: Maroon Vibes

• July 5: Carnaval

• July 12: Alex Lucero Band

• July 19: Daze on the Green

• July 26: Pop Fiction

• Aug. 2: Soul Kiss

• Aug. 16:The Hitmen

For more information, visit the chamber of commerce website at morganhillchamber.org/.

Gilroy DMV office closed for summer

The Gilroy Department of Motor Vehicles office will be temporarily closed for renovations from June 19-Sept. 3, the state DMV said in a press release.

Upcoming renovations at the office, located at 6984 Automall Parkway, include new flooring and furniture, as well as other improvements.

Until the renovation is complete, customers can visit other DMV offices for motor vehicle services, including the Hollister DMV, 80 North Sally Street; Santa Teresa DMV,180 Martinvale Lane; Salinas DMV, 260 East Laurel Drive; and San Jose DMV, 111 West Alma Ave.

Some DMV services may not require an office visit, and can rather be completed online. DMV officials encourage customers to renew driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations and complete other tasks, says the press release.

To access online DMV services, visit dmv.ca.gov.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.

Boots & Brews Country Music Festival

The Boots & Brews Country Musical Festival features a lineup of Jake Owen, Randy Houser, Dylan Scott and Kassi Ashton. The concert takes place June 29 from 1-10pm at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex, 16500 Condit Road. For information and tickets, visit bootsandbrews.com.

Recreational swim

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center’s recreational swimming runs through Sept. 1.

Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1-4pm, and Saturday-Sunday, 1-5pm. From Aug. 14-Sept. 1, the hours change to weekends only from 1-5pm.

For information, visit morganhill.ca.gov/189/Aquatics-Center-AC.

The Downtown Splash pad at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, has reopened for the summer. The pad operates daily (excluding Fridays) from 11am to 3pm until Aug. 15.

Freedom Fest

Morgan Hill Freedom Fest brings a full schedule of Independence Day festivities on July 3-4. Events feature a parade, fireworks show, youth patriotic sing, 5K run and kids 1-mile, classic car show, live entertainment and more.

For information, visit morganhillfreedomfest.com.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.