66.3 F
Morgan Hill
September 4, 2020
A photo from CalFire, posted Aug. 31 by Henry W. Coe State Park, shows a dramatic view of control burns set on the west side of a dozer line.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

SCU Fire is 82 percent contained

Crews prepare for heat wave, declining humidity

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
The SCU Lightning Complex fire burning in east Santa Clara County is now 82 percent contained, and firefighters are preparing for a holiday heatwave that will send outdoor temperatures soaring into the triple digits.

As of 7am Sept. 4, CalFire reported that the SCU Complex has burned almost 397,000 acres since it started Aug. 16. The fire has destroyed 87 structures, and it has injured three first responders and two civilians, according to CalFire.

The SCU Complex started as multiple blazes ignited by lightning strikes in five counties, including Santa Clara. It soon merged into one major fire.

CalFire crews are expecting hotter, drier weather conditions as they continue to fight the blaze Sept. 4. An excessive heat warning is in effect from Sept. 5 through Sept. 7, with high temperatures forecasted to exceed 100 degrees and afternoon humidity dropping below 20 percent.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

