The Edward Boss Prado Foundation is offering free drop-in internet access for local children to meet their distance learning obligations at the nonprofit’s north Morgan Hill facility.

No appointments or identification are needed for the free program known as “Para Los Ninos.” Kids in need of internet access can show up at 35 Peebles Ave., from 8:30am to 12pm Tuesdays and Thursdays. A hot dog lunch will be provided, to go, at about 11:30am.

The program was established to help students excel in their new distance learning environments, even if they lack an adequate internet connection at home.

For more information, contact Cecelia Ponzini at (408) 670-0266.