Morgan Hill Times

Even though schools are closed, school district staff and a host of local partners and volunteers are making sure students are well-fed during the current pandemic stay-home order.

Starting this week, Morgan Hill Unified School District officials decided to consolidate meal pickup to each Monday that schools remain closed, instead of requiring students and their parents to visit the school daily, MHUSD spokeswoman Lanae Bays said. Three school sites—El Toro Health Science Academy, Los Paseos Elementary and San Martin/Gwinn—are the hosts of this week’s and upcoming meal distributions.

At El Toro on March 23, a long line of cars full of families picking up their children’s meals snaked through the campus and east up East Main Avenue. Morgan Hill Police assisted with traffic control and regulating the drive-through layout for the week’s pickup. Each family was given five lunches and five breakfasts for each student, and a total of 1,800 meals were picked up.

As an added treat, local Girl Scouts troops donated thousands of boxes of cookies, which were distributed to the families.

The next weekly student meal pickup will take place 11am to 1pm at El Toro, Los Paseos and San Martin/Gwinn.

