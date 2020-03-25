Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill’s city manager has named Police Capt. Shane Palsgrove as the department’s interim chief, starting April 4.

Palsgrove will take the helm from Police Chief David Swing, who was recently appointed as the next police chief for the City of Pleasanton.

“I am honored by the opportunity to support and serve our phenomenal police force that continues to amaze me with their hard work and dedication in keeping our community safe,” Palsgrove said. “I look forward to working with our supportive city council, leadership team and community in keeping Morgan Hill a beautiful and safe city.”

MHPD Capt. Shane Palsgrove

Palsgrove has worked for the City of Morgan Hill since 2001, starting his career as a sworn officer and working through the ranks as detective, corporal, sergeant and then ultimately captain, reads a press release from city staff.

Palsgrove holds his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Criminal Justice Administration from San Jose State University. Most recently, Palsgrove coordinated mutual aid and Morgan Hill Police Officers’ response to the Ford Store active shooting, and coordinated over 250 mutual aid responders to the Gilroy Garlic Festival active shooting, according to city staff.

With his many years of experience with the Morgan Hill Police Department, he has had the opportunity to work and supervise in all areas of the department. During his time as captain, he has intermittently served as Acting Police Chief in Swing’s absence.

“We are confident that Capt. Palsgrove will keep our police department moving forward providing the same high level of police service our community expects and deserves,” City Manager Christina Turner said. “We are fortunate to have someone from our internal command team who has the necessary skills, abilities and the experience to assume this role for the interim with ease.”

City Hall will share more information in the coming months about recruiting a permanent selection for chief of the Morgan Hill Police Department.

