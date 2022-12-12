Santa Clara County Registrar certifies Nov. 8 election

The County of Santa Clara Registrar of Voters’ Office certified the official results of the November 8, 2022 General Election on Dec. 8.

The final turnout totaled 550,602 ballots cast, representing 54.55% of the 1,009,422 registered voters. This makes the county’s turnout higher than the statewide voter turnout at 50.7%.

In Morgan Hill, about 59% of the 28,321 registered voters cast ballots.

The official canvass was conducted by the Registrar of Voters’ Office to complete the official counting of all qualified ballots. The process included Provisional and Conditional Voter Registration ballots and signature verification updates. A manual tally of 1% of the total number of precincts in these contests were also conducted as part of the official canvass.

“Our staff and volunteers went above and beyond to provide the best voting experience for our voters,” Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey said. “I am honored to work with such a dedicated and resilient team.”

The official election results and detailed reports focusing on turnout by precinct, referred to as the Statement of Votes Cast, can be found on the Registrar of Voters’ website at sccvote.org.