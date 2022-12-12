good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
48.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 12, 2022
Article Search
Election 2016
NewsEconomyHealthLocal NewsPoliticsFeatured

Santa Clara County Registrar certifies Nov. 8 election

Morgan Hill saw 59% voter turnout

By: Staff Report
18
0

The County of Santa Clara Registrar of Voters’ Office certified the official results of the November 8, 2022 General Election on Dec. 8. 

The final turnout totaled 550,602 ballots cast, representing 54.55% of the 1,009,422 registered voters. This makes the county’s turnout higher than the statewide voter turnout at 50.7%.

In Morgan Hill, about 59% of the 28,321 registered voters cast ballots.

The official canvass was conducted by the Registrar of Voters’ Office to complete the official counting of all qualified ballots. The process included Provisional and Conditional Voter Registration ballots and signature verification updates. A manual tally of 1% of the total number of precincts in these contests were also conducted as part of the official canvass.

“Our staff and volunteers went above and beyond to provide the best voting experience for our voters,” Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey said. “I am honored to work with such a dedicated and resilient team.”  

The official election results and detailed reports focusing on turnout by precinct, referred to as the Statement of Votes Cast, can be found on the Registrar of Voters’ website at sccvote.org.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

County has ‘urgent need’ for fostering, adopting dogs

Staff Report -
Santa Clara County officials say there is an “urgent...
Letters

Letter: Disenfranchised by PBID vote

submitted -
As a property owner of several downtown properties, I...
News

Religion: Guard My Speech

submitted -
How powerful words are! Rabbi Seymour J Cohen wrote:...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,220FollowersFollow
2,843FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

County has ‘urgent need’ for fostering, adopting dogs

Letter: Disenfranchised by PBID vote