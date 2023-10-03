Santa Clara County kicks off Binational Health Week

The 2023 Binational Health Week in Santa Clara County kicks off with a series of free health events, beginning with a health fair on Oct. 7 at Eastridge Mall in San Jose and concluding Oct. 28 with an event at Arteaga’s Food Center in Gilroy.

Each year, Binational Health Week is hosted by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department in partnership with the Consulate General of México in San Jose, First 5 Santa Clara County, Telemundo 48, Bay Area Community Health, the American Heart Association, On Lok, dozens of community partners and hundreds of volunteers. Binational Health Week activities this year focus on mental health and managing stress; Covid-19 recovery and resources; nutrition and diabetes prevention; healthcare access, screening and preventative care; as well as substance abuse.

“Binational Health Week is a reminder that our health is interconnected, regardless of our borders,” said Ambassador Alejandra Bologna Zubikarai, Cónsul General de México in San Jose. “By working together, we can create a healthier future for all. The joint efforts of community clinics and the many different organizations who participate in BHW offer their services to the public, help promote disease prevention, and is an initiative primarily aimed to serve migrants, their families and the Latino community.”

Throughout October, a series of health activities and educational events bring together federal, state and local agencies, community organizations and thousands of volunteers to address barriers in accessing care and respond to the health challenges of many uninsured Latino individuals living in the United States.

Latinos in Santa Clara County continue to face higher rates of obesity, diabetes and Covid deaths compared to others, according to county officials. In 2017-2021, 43% of Latino adults did not seek medical care due to cost or lack of insurance.

“Latino families have historically struggled in receiving affordable, accessible and high-quality health care,” County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas said. “The Covid-19 pandemic exposed so many inequalities in our health system and it’s our responsibility to correct systemic inequities. On this Binational Health Week, I’m thrilled that we are able to begin sharing details of the upcoming Latino Health Assessment, a once-in-a-decade opportunity to turn data into action for Latino families.”

Since its inception in 2001, Binational Health Week has evolved into one of the largest mobilization efforts in the Americas to improve the health and well-being of the Latino population. Last year, the County’s Binational Health Week provided more than 520 health screenings, 310 Covid vaccinations and 448 flu shots.

A health fair with resources, health screenings, immunizations and family activities will close out the events at Arteaga’s Food Center, 6909 Automall Parkway in Gilroy, on Oct. 28 from 10am to 3pm.

For a list of Binational Health Week events and activities, visit sccBHW.org.