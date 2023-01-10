good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 10, 2023
The Santa Clara Office of Emergency Management has issued an evacuation warning for the Highway 101 and Bolsa Road area for Jan. 9, 2023.
CommunityFeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road

Residents southeast of Gilroy should prepare for sudden flooding

By: Staff Report
Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation warning in Santa Clara County in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Monday at 4pm.

The areas include:

-South of Highway 152, East of Highway 101

-South of Pacheco Pass (Highway 152) and east of Highway 101

-South of Luchessa Avenue and east of Thomas Road

-East of Santa Teresa Boulevard to Castro Valley Road

-North of Castro Valley Road to Luchessa Avenue

-North of Highway 25 between Highway 101 and Bloomfield Road

-West of Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Pacheco Pass (Highway 152)

-East of Highway 101 to Pacheco Pass (Highway 152)

The Office of Emergency Management said that this might not be an exhaustive list and all residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

