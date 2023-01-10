Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road

Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation warning in Santa Clara County in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Monday at 4pm.

The areas include:

-South of Highway 152, East of Highway 101

-South of Pacheco Pass (Highway 152) and east of Highway 101

-South of Luchessa Avenue and east of Thomas Road

-East of Santa Teresa Boulevard to Castro Valley Road

-North of Castro Valley Road to Luchessa Avenue

-North of Highway 25 between Highway 101 and Bloomfield Road

-West of Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Pacheco Pass (Highway 152)

-East of Highway 101 to Pacheco Pass (Highway 152)

The Office of Emergency Management said that this might not be an exhaustive list and all residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate.

