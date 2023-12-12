good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 13, 2023
Article Search
A sign at the fuel pump at the San Martin Airport alerts pilots that leaded fuel is not available at the site.
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessHealthLocal News

Santa Clara County fights to keep leaded aviation fuel ban in place

Prohibition applies to San Jose, San Martin airports

By: submitted
19
0

In January 2022, Santa Clara County banned the sale of leaded air fuels at its local airports after the results of a peer-reviewed study showed an alarming amount of the brain-damaging metal in blood levels of children who lived near one of the sites.

Now, the county is in a national battle to keep the ban.

Funding for the Federal Aviation Administration expired Sept. 30 and Congress is moving to renew the agency’s authorization and funding with two bills. 

The Senate version would require airports to make available all the same fuel types they have used since 2022 until the end of this decade or until a replacement for the lead fuel is widely available. For Santa Clara airports, that includes leaded fuels, a step backwards.

The House version, which has already passed, says that airports will have to sell the same fuels they were selling as of 2018.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, lead emissions from non-commercial piston-powered aircraft “are the largest single source of lead to the air in the U.S. in recent years”—accounting for 470 tons of lead in 2017, or 70% of the country’s lead air pollution that year. On Oct. 18, the agency officially determined that emissions from aircraft using leaded gasoline post a public health threat. Commercial airplanes use unleaded fuel.

The most common form of leaded fuel is known as 100LL, or 100 octane low lead avgas, which can contain up to 2.12 grams of lead per gallon. According to the aerospace engineering company Monroe, the main reason some airplanes still use leaded fuel is simply because their engines don’t support unleaded fuel. 

“Older airplanes feature older engines, and some of these engines can only run on leaded fuel like avgas,” said the company in a statement. “If leaded aviation fuel was banned, the airplanes would essentially be grounded—at least until their engines have been swapped out or modified to run on unleaded fuel.”

“There are schools within a 1.5-mile radius of the Reid-Hillview Airport (in San Jose), where children are exposed to lead particles floating in the air,” said Marchela Lechuga, a neighborhood activist who spoke to the press about the problem Dec. 11. Some health issues are irreversible, such as learning disabilities, she said. 

On Dec. 12, the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors will ask the county’s Federal Affairs Advocacy Task Force to find ways to protect the county’s ability to prohibit the sale of leaded fuel.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.  

Ruth Dusseault
Ruth Dusseault

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Council explores options to reopen remote public comment

Morgan Hill City Council members want to resume remote...
Business

City council affirms ban on gas in new homes, commercial buildings

Infrastructure for gas appliances—including stoves and water heaters—will remain...
Business

Armed vandal, thief evades officers, police say

An armed suspect traveling in a stolen vehicle committed...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,630FansLike
1,300FollowersFollow
2,844FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Council explores options to reopen remote public comment

City council affirms ban on gas in new homes, commercial buildings