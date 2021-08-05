Santa Clara County: Covid case rate jumps among unvaccinated

The rate of positive Covid-19 cases among the unvaccinated in Santa Clara County is about 25.3 per 100,000 residents, according to a new data dashboard released this week by county officials.

By contrast, fully vaccinated residents are testing positive at a rate of 6.8 cases per 100,000 residents as of Aug. 4. The county’s overall case rate is 12.1 per 100,000 residents—a number that has climbed in recent weeks as the Delta variant of the coronavirus takes hold in the area.

The new data dashboard revealed by the county on Wednesday breaks out the local vaccination rates by vaccination status. County public health officials say the latest numbers confirm that a new surge fueled by the Delta variant is underway, and the unvaccinated are still at the highest risk of coronavirus infection.

Over the past month, the case rate per 100,000 residents among the unvaccinated has jumped from about 3 to 25, according to county officials. The case rate among the vaccinated has also increased in recent weeks, but not as sharply.

“Vaccines are still excellent at protecting against serious illness and death. They also provide significant protection against infection, though perhaps not quite as effective against the Delta variant,” said Dr. George Han, County of Santa Clara Deputy Health Officer. “To protect those who are not yet eligible for vaccination, such as children, and people who are elderly or immunocompromised, we need everyone who can get a vaccine to do so now. Additionally, wearing masks indoors will help minimize the spike in community transmission.”

For the dashboard, residents are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose of the vaccine, and are considered unvaccinated if they have not received any doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, county staff said in a press release. Case rates are used in the dashboard instead of the number of cases because case rates allow for a better comparison of the burden of Covid-19 between different sized populations.

Source: Santa Clara County

Currently, 84% of Santa Clara County residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and roughly 78% have completed their vaccination, according to the county.

Vaccination sites throughout the county continue to accept drop-ins for Covid-19 vaccines, and same-day appointments are also available. Visit sccfreevax.org for the latest information and updates.