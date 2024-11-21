Civic-minded residents of Santa Clara County are invited to apply for service on the 2025-26 Civil Grand Jury, a component of the judicial branch that is dedicated to upholding transparency and accountability in local governance.

The civil grand jury, an independent body convened annually, acts as the county’s civil watchdog agency, empowered to investigate all facets of county and city government, special districts and school districts, says a press release from the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Under the direction of the court, the grand jury is authorized to scrutinize books, records and financial expenditures, ensuring the responsible use of public funds.

Additionally, the civil grand jury is tasked with evaluating the conditions of jails and juvenile detention facilities.

Superior Court Judge Beth McGowen highlights the civic value of participating in the civil grand jury.

“Serving as a civil grand juror allows individuals to embrace their civic duty fully. It is an empowering experience, providing citizens with an in-depth understanding of local governance and an invaluable platform to drive constructive change,” McGowen said. “Through this engagement, jurors contribute meaningful insights and recommendations that support government transparency, accountability, and the ongoing betterment of our community.”

To be eligible, applicants must be age 18 or older, U.S. citizens and residents of Santa Clara County, says the release. Those selected for civil grand jury service must make a time commitment of an average of 25 hours per week for a period of one fiscal year. The term of the 2025-26 civil grand jury will commence on July 1, 2025 and end on June 30, 2026.

For inquiries or additional information, contact Britney Huelbig, Deputy Manager for the Civil Grand Jury, at 408.882.2721 or CG*@sc******.org .

The deadline to submit applications is March 28, 2025.