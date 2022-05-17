good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
72.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 17, 2022
Article Search
A street sign (pictured May 16) was damaged after a May 15 collision at the intersection of Center and East Middle avenues. Photo: Michael Moore
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

San Martin man dies in May 15 traffic crash

Police say drugs, alcohol were a factor

By: Staff Report
2754
0

­A 69-year-old San Martin man died and four others were hospitalized as a result of a traffic collision in Morgan Hill Sunday afternoon, according to police. Investigators think the driver who hit the fatal victim’s truck was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

About 12:50pm May 15, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Center Avenue at the intersection of East Middle Avenue, according to authorities.

Investigators determined that a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by John Padilla Marquez, 20, of San Jose, was driving south on Center Avenue, approaching a stop sign at East Middle Avenue.

A 2001 Ford F150, driven by Lorenzo Castillo, 69, of San Martin, was traveling east on East Middle Avenue, entering the intersection at Center Avenue, police said. The Chevrolet failed to stop at the stop sign, and the front of the vehicle collided with the Ford.

Occupants of the Ford were ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP. Castillo died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Two other occupants of the Ford—a 57-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl—were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries, police said.

Marquez and a 21-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet were also transported to a nearby hospital. The driver suffered major injuries, according to authorities. A second passenger in the Chevrolet was uninjured.

Investigators think Marquez was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe. As of Monday afternoon, Marquez had not been arrested but he remained under the care of hospital medical staff. 

Anyone with information about the collision can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area office at 408.848.2324.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,853FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Three apartments damaged in fire near downtown Morgan Hill

FDA approves first non-prescription Covid test that also detects flu