San Martin man dies in May 15 traffic crash

­A 69-year-old San Martin man died and four others were hospitalized as a result of a traffic collision in Morgan Hill Sunday afternoon, according to police. Investigators think the driver who hit the fatal victim’s truck was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

About 12:50pm May 15, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Center Avenue at the intersection of East Middle Avenue, according to authorities.

Investigators determined that a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by John Padilla Marquez, 20, of San Jose, was driving south on Center Avenue, approaching a stop sign at East Middle Avenue.

A 2001 Ford F150, driven by Lorenzo Castillo, 69, of San Martin, was traveling east on East Middle Avenue, entering the intersection at Center Avenue, police said. The Chevrolet failed to stop at the stop sign, and the front of the vehicle collided with the Ford.

Occupants of the Ford were ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP. Castillo died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Two other occupants of the Ford—a 57-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl—were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries, police said.

Marquez and a 21-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet were also transported to a nearby hospital. The driver suffered major injuries, according to authorities. A second passenger in the Chevrolet was uninjured.

Investigators think Marquez was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe. As of Monday afternoon, Marquez had not been arrested but he remained under the care of hospital medical staff.

Anyone with information about the collision can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area office at 408.848.2324.