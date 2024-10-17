Live Oak HS Football (3-4 overall, 3-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 14-0 at Leigh; Won 35-0 vs. Oak Grove

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Oct. 18 at Santa Teresa

NOTES: Adrian Leal completed 10-of-12 passes for 134 yards and four touchdowns. Noah Rivera caught three passes for 49 yards, all of which were scores. Tanner Holeman collected three passes for 66 yards with one touchdown.

David Espinoza led the defense with 10 tackles. The Acorns have not been scored upon in eight consecutive quarters.

Sobrato HS Football (4-2 overall, 0-1 BVAL Santa Teresa-Valley Division)

Recent results: Lost 20-3 vs. Willow Glen

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 17 at Westmont

NOTES: Defense shines, allowing just 13.7 points per game this season.

Oakwood HS Volleyball (11-3 overall, 7-1 PCAL Santa Lucia Division)

Recent results: Won 3-2 at Monterey Bay Academy; Won 3-0 vs. Kirby

Upcoming games: 6pm Oct. 14 at Anzar; 6pm Oct. 16 vs. Trinity Christian

NOTES: Hawks outlasted Monterey Bay Academy 20-25, 25-11, 25-15, 21-25, 15-11.

Live Oak HS Volleyball (1-12 overall, 1-5 BVAL Santa Teresa East Division)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 vs. Gilroy; Lost 3-0 vs. Santa Teresa; Lost 2-0 vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 16 vs. Yerba Buena; 7pm Oct. 18 at Hill

Sobrato HS Volleyball (8-12 overall, 3-6 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division )

Recent results: Lost 3-1 vs. Harker; Won 3-0 over SLOCA; Won 3-0 vs. University Prep; Lost 3-0 vs. Aptos; Lost 3-0 at Leigh

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 16 vs. Evergreen Valley

NOTES: Bulldogs swept SLOCA 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 and swept U Prep 26-24, 25-22, 25-22.

Live Oak HS Field Hockey (2-6 overall, 1-1 BVAL Santa Teresa Division)

Recent results: Won 2-1 at Leland; Lost 1-0 at Prospect

Upcoming games: 4pm Oct. 15 vs. Sobrato

Sobrato HS Field Hockey (3-5-1 overall, 2-1-1 BVAL Santa Teresa Division)

Recent results: Won 5-0 at Del Mar; Lost 6-0 vs. Prospect; Tied 0-0 vs. Leland

Upcoming games: 4pm Oct. 17 vs. Silver Creek

NOTES: Grace Lennon scored two goals against Del Mar and Zoe Rodriguez; Isabel Reichert and Mia Tatom each scored one.

