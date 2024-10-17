The letter to the editor written by Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education President Adam Escoto on Sept. 26 is naive at best; and at worst another effort to manipulate the public.

He claims, “We ended the fiscal year with a surplus of slightly over $1 million in the District’s Unrestricted General Fund,” but he fails to address the district’s ongoing deficit spending, which will result in a gap of $16 million over the next three years.

While he asserts that the board is being proactive and transparent about this financial crisis, it’s worth noting that neighboring districts, which managed their one-time Covid funds responsibly, DO NOT face these issues.

Under this superintendent and board, MHUSD has used one-time funds to add programs and personnel—a fundamental financial misstep. Basic finance rule: one-time funds should NEVER be used for recurring expenses.

Now, the district is being held accountable by the Santa Clara County Office of Education, which oversees local district budgets. MHUSD has until December to develop an ongoing spending reduction plan—in other words, cuts are coming. Not because Covid funds are gone, but because MHUSD used their Covid funds irresponsibly.

Local elections matter, and it’s crucial to support leaders who understand fiscal responsibility. Unfortunately, this board president—and the candidates he endorses—do not.

Jill Hastings

Morgan Hill