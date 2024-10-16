The Northern California Renaissance Faire will soon wrap up its 20th anniversary year at Casa de Fruta in Hollister, with one last weekend allowing guests to step back in time for medieval revelry, camaraderie, entertainment and competition.

The festival features merchandise from fine artisans and crafters; a variety of traditional Renaissance style food; games and activities including ax throwing, archery, javelins and more; and shows including sword duels, the Joust, the Queen’s Royal Reception and more. This year’s Rogue’s Honor Games, Elemental Mayhem, pits factions of participants in a quest to claim control of the Renaissance Faire, which takes place in the fictional medieval village of Willingtown.

The final weekend for the 2024 Renaissance Faire is Oct. 19-20, and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online as soon as they can. The theme for this weekend is Halloween Fantasy. Special attractions include trick-or-treating and a costume contest.

Tickets to the Northern California Renaissance Faire are available online at norcalrenfaire.com, which contains comprehensive information and details about the events.

Guests at the Renaissance Faire were treated to a sword fighting show on Oct. 13. The event will take place for one last weekend at Casa de Fruta in Hollister on Oct. 19 and 20. Photo: Juan Reyes

A couple of guests on Oct. 13 ride on a giant spinning swing—one of the many forms of entertainment at the Renaissance Faire at Casa de Fruta in Hollister. Photo: Juan Reyes

The Joust, pictured Oct. 13, is one of the more popular attractions at the Renaissance Faire at Casa de Fruta in Hollister. The event will take place for one last weekend on Oct. 19 and 20. Photo: Juan Reyes