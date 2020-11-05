good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 5, 2020
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsPolitics

Rivas holds onto District 30 seat

Incumbent has 71 percent of districtwide vote so far

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Incumbent Robert Rivas is headed toward a landslide victory in his race for reelection to the California Assembly District 30 seat.

As of the afternoon of Nov. 4, Rivas has received about 71 percent of the votes counted, or 86,636 ballots throughout the district, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.

His challenger, Republican Gregory Swett, has received about 29 percent, or 35,823 votes.

The 30th district includes all of San Benito County and portions of Monterey, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

Rivas was first elected to the District 30 seat in 2018. He is a former San Benito County Supervisor who served two four-year terms on the local governing board in 2010 and 2014.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

