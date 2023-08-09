good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
82.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 9, 2023
Article Search
Housing in Morgan Hill
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsNonprofitsCommunityFeatured

Remodeled projects add dozens of affordable homes in Morgan Hill

City, Eden Housing to host ‘grand reopening’ at The Willows

By: Staff Report
22
1

City officials and affordable housing advocates will celebrate the reopening of two residential projects in Morgan Hill that will provide 39 new homes for low-income families. 

Eden Housing recently completed remodeling efforts on the two projects—The Willows at 50 West Edmundson Ave. and Depot Commons at 17145 Depot St. The Willows contains 20 rental housing units for families. Depot Commons will include 19 rental units when the remodel is complete. 

Both projects were originally built in the 1990s, and acquired by Eden Housing in 2015 as part of a merger with South County Housing, according to an Eden Housing spokesperson. The recent remodeling projects resulted in an addition of six new units between the two sites. 

Other improvements to both projects include new HVAC, mechanical and electrical systems, new exterior windows and stucco, new solar power systems and new drought‐tolerant landscaping and water efficient irrigation, according to Eden Housing. 

Home upgrades include new cabinets and appliances and new hardware and flooring for the majority of the units.  

At Depot Commons, the floor plans were reconfigured to convert the homes from single room occupancy to studios, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units, resulting in the addition of six new homes and a new community room for its residents.

Eden Housing will host a “grand reopening” of the projects at The Willows, noon-2pm Aug. 11, featuring remarks from Morgan Hill’s elected officials and Eden Housing staff. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

1 COMMENT

  1. Thank you Morgan Hill for creating this opportunity for the low income and giving them a place to live that shows respect.

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - Yes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Panthers win IFL national championship

The Bay Area Panthers capped off their thrilling 2023...
Community

Rosen proposes ballot initiative to address gun violence in California

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Aug....
News

‘Little Mermaid’ debuts, continues run through Aug. 13

The massive boat that anchors the opening number in...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,257FollowersFollow
2,850FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Panthers win IFL national championship

Rosen proposes ballot initiative to address gun violence in California