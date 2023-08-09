Remodeled projects add dozens of affordable homes in Morgan Hill

City officials and affordable housing advocates will celebrate the reopening of two residential projects in Morgan Hill that will provide 39 new homes for low-income families.

Eden Housing recently completed remodeling efforts on the two projects—The Willows at 50 West Edmundson Ave. and Depot Commons at 17145 Depot St. The Willows contains 20 rental housing units for families. Depot Commons will include 19 rental units when the remodel is complete.

Both projects were originally built in the 1990s, and acquired by Eden Housing in 2015 as part of a merger with South County Housing, according to an Eden Housing spokesperson. The recent remodeling projects resulted in an addition of six new units between the two sites.

Other improvements to both projects include new HVAC, mechanical and electrical systems, new exterior windows and stucco, new solar power systems and new drought‐tolerant landscaping and water efficient irrigation, according to Eden Housing.

Home upgrades include new cabinets and appliances and new hardware and flooring for the majority of the units.

At Depot Commons, the floor plans were reconfigured to convert the homes from single room occupancy to studios, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units, resulting in the addition of six new homes and a new community room for its residents.

Eden Housing will host a “grand reopening” of the projects at The Willows, noon-2pm Aug. 11, featuring remarks from Morgan Hill’s elected officials and Eden Housing staff.