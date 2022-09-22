good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 22, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsReligion

Religion: The Shofar’s Call at Rosh Hashanah—The Jewish New Year

By: Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz
11
0

When a soloist holds a note for a very long time, the audience is mesmerized. They guess how much longer the note will play and express excitement upon the conclusion.

One of the most recognizable symbols of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, is the shofar (a horn from a kosher animal, usually a ram or antelope). The blast of the shofar is a loud sound—a wake up call. 

On Jan. 1, we engage in parties and revelry while blowing noise makers at midnight. In contrast, the Jewish New Year is observed with sweetness (dipping apples in honey for a sweet new year), with prayer in synagogue, and by engaging in the work of repentance and repair.

The shofar’s blast is a wakeup call for our weary souls—it is time to do the work. It’s traditional to begin hearing the shofar in the month leading up to the holiday and then hearing 100 blasts on Rosh Hashanah and a final long blast at the end of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

There are a few different shofar blasts. Tekiah is one long call. It gets our attention and wakes us up. Shevarim is three short blasts. Their broken sounds are like cries. Teruah is nine staccato blasts conveying the urgency of the moment. Tekiah Gedola is one very long call (until the one blowing runs out of air), letting us know we need to try as hard as we can to pay attention and not lose focus.

As a former French horn player, I enjoy blowing the shofar and seeing how long I can hold a Tekiah Gedola. However, the commandment for Jews is not to blow the shofar but rather to hear it. Hearing something means that we pay attention to it.

Driving on Highway 101 during the heatwave this September, while speaking with a congregant, we both suddenly heard a loud siren, a message letting us know to conserve energy to possibly avoid rolling blackouts (unfortunately many lost power anyway). We heard the siren and paid attention.

Just as the siren alerted us, on Rosh Hashanah, the shofar’s blast is exciting and profound. Its sound wakes us up (both spiritually and physically) to the opportunities of a new year. While it is the Jewish New Year, there are sirens, real and metaphorical, urging us to pay attention to improve ourselves, help others and make the world a better place. Tekiah Gedola!

Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz is the rabbi of Congregation Emeth. Located in Morgan Hill and serving all of South County, Congregation Emeth was founded 45 years ago and is the oldest Jewish community in South County. Rabbi Dantowitz can be contacted at [email protected].

Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,214FollowersFollow
2,894FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Upstart Sobrato High boys and girls water polo teams are on...

Badass Lawman Gangs Guns and the Sheriff Who Tamed the Golden State william briggs john hicks adams

Author tells story of early Santa Clara County gunfighter-sheriff