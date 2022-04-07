Religion: The positive power of faith traditions in the community

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in teaching about faith, stated “The God whom we worship, is not a weak or incompetent God. He is able to beat back gigantic waves of opposition, and bring to low, prodigious mountains of evil. The ringing testimony of [major faith traditions] is that God is able.”

Carl Woodland

For those who adhere to any one of the many modern-day faith traditions, including Christian, Islam, Buddhism, Judaism and others, faith in God is one of the most central parts of a foundation to a deep and personal meaningful relationship with the Divine. No matter who we are or what walk of life we are in, there will always be trying times for us and for others, not only in our own personal circles but also in the world around us. For the faithful, peace and calm can be realized as faith directs the individual’s personal focus on outcomes that are of a divine nature, bigger than each of us, and infinitely more powerful.

This strength to overcome challenges is found deep in the trust that God exists, and a vision of the world beyond is opened up in the mind, and from that vision come great possibilities, thoughts and miracles that otherwise would not be realized.

During the difficult times of Covid and other challenges, many families in our community have experienced job loss, illness and food insecurity. To help address these challenges, the local faith community, and others motivated by humanitarian values, have joined together in projects to help relieve suffering and provide comfort to those in need. Food distribution events, clothing drives, financial and emotional support have been provided by many of our local charities, foundations and individual acts of kindness.

One inspiring story shared recently in social and print media described how our local community banded together to provide humanitarian outreach to the people of Ukraine, who are suffering immense challenges from circumstances out of their control.

These opportunities to serve others are a wonderful example of faithful and caring people in our community looking to find that which is good, and spread feelings of hope to others.

As the faithful believe there is more to life than what we see, this perspective drives personal values, with decisions and actions taken to align with that vision of what can be. Reflecting on some of the great men and women throughout history who have changed the world for better, both Martin Luther King Jr. and Mother Teresa expressed a faith tradition in God. That deep faith conviction led them to have courage and act on their convictions. The world is better for it.

As we view the nightly news, and cry for those suffering in a world deep in conflict and challenge, may we take solace in the thought that our good actions, in service to others, will prevail.

Carl Woodland is a board member and past facilitator of the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County (ICSC), and a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints, Morgan Hill. For more information about interfaith activities in South County, contact [email protected].